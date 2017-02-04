Uncharted 4: Patch 1.20 mit Hardcore-Survival, Classic Mode und mehr erschienen

Das Action-Adventure "Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" hat nun einen weiteren Patch erhalten, der einige neue Spielmodi, Balanceveränderungen und mehr mit sich bringt.

Die Verantwortlichen von Sony Interactive Entertainment und Naughty Dog haben nun einen weiteren Patch für das Action-Adventure "Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End" veröffentlicht. Der neue Softwareflicken bringt 388 Megabyte auf die Waage und einige neue Inhalte mit sich.

Demnach können sich die Spieler nun mit der Hardcore-Variante des Survival-Modus befassen. Dadurch hat man lediglich einen Versuch um alle 50 Runden abzuschließen. Desweiteren kehrt der Classic Mode in die Beta Test Playlist zurück. Außerdem kann man sich nun in eine neue Saison in den Ranglistenpartien stürzen.

Die englischsprachigen Patchnotes geben bereits einen Blick auf sämtliche Änderungen, die mit dem neuen Patch den Weg ins Spiel gefunden haben.

Änderungen des Patches 1.20

Survival: Hardcore Mode Introduced

Take on a new challenge in Survival’s Hardcore Mode, available now. This intense new difficulty tier introduces higher stakes, giving players only one chance to make it through all 50 waves. That’s right, if your team is defeated, you’re back to square one. Hardcore Mode is not for the faint of heart – it’ll take skill, close teamwork, and careful strategy.

Balance Changes:

Arsenal price ramp based on difficulty: Easy costs will be multiplied by .75, Normal costs will be multiplied by x1, Hard costs will be multiplied by x1.25, and Crushing costs will be multiplied by x1.5

All bosses now avoid Indra’s Eternity and El Dorado player mysticals

Brute enemies stagger less often from headshots

Increased grenade, mine and C4 arsenal cost

C4 is now earned at the same rate as Grenades and Mines

Increased the cost of Indra’s Eternity

Decreased Sprit of the Djinn and Path of Indra price ramp when purchased from the arsenal

Double ammo for Barok, Harbinger and Desert 5 when purchased from the arsenal

Reduced ammo for Stoner from 150 to 100 when purchased from the arsenal

Reduced costs of all Heavy Weapons in the arsenal

Increased duration of Sprit of the Djinn from 20 seconds to 30 seconds

Increased base run speed of Sprit of the Djinn

Path of Indra now revives downed teammates

New Ranked Season

For the competitive crowd, the next Ranked season has begun, introducing new rewards and improvements to progression. This season, you’ll have a chance to earn a new set of Ranked weapon skins to complement the Ranked Trucker Hats, Shades, and Bandanas offered in prior seasons. What’s more, this season, we’re awarding a special Ranked Huzzah taunt for those that reach Gold rank or higher. Alongside new rewards, we are also improving the Qualifier and Master Rank systems – Qualifiers will focus on points earned, rather than matches won and Master Rank will now have points earned based off an average of matches (Master Rank will give a match rating averaging your 20 previous Ranked matches). This way, your progress is based entirely on your own performance.

New Qualifier System:

Qualifiers are now based on points earned rather than matches won. This allows your personal performance to impact your advancement to a much larger degree.

To pass from Gold I to Platinum III, for example, you need to earn at least 35 points over the course of 5 matches.

Points earned are still based on your grade for that match, with an S grade on a win awarding the maximum of 40 points.

Overachieving on points required will gives you bonus points upon advancing to the next rank (to a maximum of 50 points).

Failing a qualifier series with negative points will penalize you by that many points.

Master Rank System Update:

We have revamped the way points are handled in Master Rank. Instead of being a grind for points, the system focuses on your average performance.

Players will enter into Master Rank with a 200 match rating average.

At the end of a match, you will receive a Match Rating and this will be factored into your “20 game average”. This average represents your Master Rank points.

The maximum possible Match Rating is 1000, and the lowest is -1000. Get better scores, higher kills, revives and assists, while minimizing deaths to maximize your Match Rating.

Auch interessant